‘The Masked Singer’ Tonight: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Masked Singer is set to feature performances from the remaining competitors in Group C tonight. Those who manage to avoid elimination will then get to compete against the remaining masked singers from Groups A and B for the show’s Super Nine. Given that this episode is a turning point for the competition, fans are definitely going to want to know how to tune in. So, how can you watch the Masked Singer for yourself?

The Masked Singer will air on Wednesday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can follow along with all of the action on the FOX network via your cable subscription or you can check out the FOX NOW app to watch it (you will also need your cable provider info to use the network’s app). If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are a number of ways that you can stream the series. Services such as YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live, and Sling TV all offer options for viewers to watch programs live, with some of those streaming apps even offering free trials to new users. But, if you don’t have Hulu+ Live, you can always catch up on The Masked Singer via traditional Hulu the day after it airs.

The Masked Singer has been doing things a bit different for Season 3. As showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra explained to Billboard in January, the show has separated its competitors into three separate groups to provide for “mini-seasons” within the competition.

“We changed the format up to make three mini-seasons. So we have six singers in each mini-season: groups A, B and C. We start with six in a group and they get whittled down to three,” Pick-Ibarra explained. “Then we go to the next group and the next and then we bring all the singers together so you have nine champions from the groups and they’ll compete against one another to the end. It helps the viewers when we have a cast as large as ours and it’s hard to track people’s stories and personalities if you’re flip-flopping between 18 people from the get-to. It’s a way to let viewers know them in smaller groups, and by the time they come together, they have a handle on who each are over 19 episodes.”

Following the elimination of one more masked singer in Group C, all of the competitors from the season will compete on one stage for the Super Nine, which will definitely be a must-see event for dedicated fans of the popular FOX series.