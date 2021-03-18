'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Meet Group B

Following last week's snail reveal, where viewers learned the man (or rather muppet) behind the mask was the famous Kermit the Frog, The Masked Singer fans are preparing for the introduction of Group B. Five new characters: Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Black Swan, and Piglet will each take the stage tonight and show what they've got, all while keeping judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, keen Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger guessing.

Niecy Nash will return in tonight's episode as host as Nick Cannon remains on his continued hiatus after testing positive for COVID-19. For those trying to keep up with the Season 5 game-changing chaos, feel free to watch with FuboTV. Season 5 will continue tonight at 8/7c on Fox.