Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Clash Over Key Parenting Decision

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are great co-parents but they don’t agree on a major issue for their twins Morrocan and Monroe. The “We Belong Together” singer, 52, was pissed when she discovered her ex-husband, The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, 41, bought their 10-year-old twins cell phones. Carey was adamant that she did not want their children to have the smartphone devices because she did not want them to learn about their new half-sibling from Cannon over the internet. But Cannon proceeded anyways.

“My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cellphone at [age] 8,” Cannon said during a preview clip of his new talk show. “They have iPads and I was all for it but Mariah was like, ‘Uh uh they ain’t gonna be Googling us. Learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we ain’t playing.’”

The Wild N’ Out host told his talk show audience: “I respected it at 8 but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it. Is 10 a more reasonable age? I still got them the cellphones for their [10th] birthday,” he said. “We had this amazing party with jump jumps, their friends came, it was so amazing. Then it was time to open the gifts, I was like, ‘I’m going to leave these right here and tell your mama I’ll be back.’ Mariah is still mad at me till this day.”

Cannon has five other children, four of whom are from three different women born within the past year alone. Outside of his children with Carey, Cannon jumped into a polyamorous lifestyle. He has two children, Powerful and Golden, with Brittany Bell. He recently became a father to another set of twins, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The birth of the twins allegedly came just nine days after model Alyssa Scott, gave birth to their daughter Zen.