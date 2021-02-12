'The Last of Us' Fans Respond to Bella Ramsey Being Cast as Ellie Instead of 'Last Man Standing' Star Kaitlyn Dever
Following Bella Ramsey's casting announcement in HBO's The Last of Us, social media erupted as fans of the video game flooded their timelines with their reactions –– many of whom favored Kaitlyn Dever for the role over the 17-year-old Game of Thrones star.
Ramsey will play the 14-year-old orphan Ellie, who lives in a ravaged society and deals with the trouble of balancing her instinct and anger as well as defiance and her desire for connection. Yet, with all of these issues, she could still be the one to save the world.
Dever, known for her roles in Last Man Standing and Unbelievable against the HBO young titan, sounds like a match up too good to be true, which fans are also aware of. People joined in the social media conversation adding that though Ramsey was cast, the two were a very even match and they might be fine with either option.
Kaitlyn Dever not being cast as Ellie in The Last of Us adaptation is a tragedy— Sarah (@sarhuang) February 11, 2021
prevnext
The cast for The Last of Us show was just released and i think they are good picks, but i still cant help but to think that Kaitlyn Dever would be a great person to play Ellie🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/e5EcqwsDDy— URw1ck3dHAWT (@URw1ck3dHAWT) February 11, 2021
prevnext
I’m going to say this but I have to say it with love and yes Controversy but please bear with me..I really feel kaitlyn dever should have played Ellie in The Last Of Us HBO Series..I mean it takes a lot of emotion and rawness to fill in Ashley Johnson’s shoes as Ellie..🥺🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/MTRlxKVVxs— Stacey V GamerPunk2077 V Judy Simp 👩❤️💋👨 (@connorarmy27) February 11, 2021
prevnext
The Last of Us TV series cast its Ellie, and it’s not Kaitlyn Dever...
😡 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/GdH6VjUCNh— Alex Monroe (@TimeToHunt1) February 11, 2021
prevnext
Please get over the Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Kaitlyn Dever fancasts for the Last of Us, they were never good.— j! BLACK LIVES MATTER (@ThatsQuayQuay) February 11, 2021
prevnext
Was really hoping for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Kaitlyn Dever for the lead roles in the Last of Us HBO series, but I guess I can live with Oberyn and Lady Mormont teaming up.— Ver Joseff (@ver_joseff) February 11, 2021
prevnext
I’m happy they casted for Ellie in the live action “The Last of Us” series.
Not the actresses I would’ve picked, Kaitlyn Dever woulda been my preferred option, but I trust the behind the scene people know what they’re doing.— Long Neck (@Michae1Anton) February 11, 2021
prev