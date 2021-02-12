'The Last of Us' Fans Respond to Bella Ramsey Being Cast as Ellie Instead of 'Last Man Standing' Star Kaitlyn Dever

Following Bella Ramsey's casting announcement in HBO's The Last of Us, social media erupted as fans of the video game flooded their timelines with their reactions –– many of whom favored Kaitlyn Dever for the role over the 17-year-old Game of Thrones star.

Ramsey will play the 14-year-old orphan Ellie, who lives in a ravaged society and deals with the trouble of balancing her instinct and anger as well as defiance and her desire for connection. Yet, with all of these issues, she could still be the one to save the world.

Dever, known for her roles in Last Man Standing and Unbelievable against the HBO young titan, sounds like a match up too good to be true, which fans are also aware of. People joined in the social media conversation adding that though Ramsey was cast, the two were a very even match and they might be fine with either option.