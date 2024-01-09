'The Last of Us' Adds Netflix Star to Season 2

HBO just announced that actress Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in The Last of Us Season 2. Abby is a major role in the next part of this story, and Dever is a major star for the part. To most fans, she is likely best recognized from her role in the Netflix original series Unbelievable.

The Last of Us Season 2 will be an adaptation of The Last of Us Part II video game, released by Naughty Dog in 2020. The first season was a hit, adapting the story of the first game pretty faithfully, and setting expectations high. Looking ahead, fans are excited to see how the TV show handles Abby, and many seem pleased that Dever has gotten the part. The 27-year-old actress had her breakout role in Justified from 2011 to 2015, as well as the sitcom Last Man Standing from 2011 to 2021.

The Last of Us stars Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel, two survivors living in a post-apocalyptic version of the U.S. ravaged by an infectious disease that turns people into violent zombies. In the second game, Ellie and Abby are the two playable characters, so there's no doubt she will be a major part of the story. Abby is a skilled soldier with a harsh view of the world and a thirst for vengeance. However, her unlikely friendship with Ellie changes her as the story goes on. This will be a big shift for Dever, who is best known for non-action roles including the movie Booksmart and the miniseries Dopesick, among other productions.

The Last of Us co-producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann commented on Dever's casting for a report by Deadline on Tuesday. They said: "Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we're thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family."

The Last of Us Season 1 had an acclaimed ensemble cast including Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker. However, the story may not bring all – or any – of those characters back this time around, especially since Ellie and Joel have finished their journey from the northeast to the northwest. Mazin and Druckman are returning as executive producers along with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam.

Those that want to know what comes next can always play The Last of Us Part II while they wait. For the rest, The Last of Us Season 2 will begin filming in February, but there's no word on when it will premiere.