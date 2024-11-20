The Irrational is taking another night off. The Jesse L. Martin-led crime drama will not be airing tonight on NBC and will instead be returning next week. In its place following The Voice will be the new special Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked. Airing just three days before Wicked’s highly-anticipated theatrical release in North America, the behind-the-scenes special takes viewers on an exciting journey through Emerald City, literally.

The hour-long television event was filmed on set and features interviews with main cast members Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda), and Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard), among others, who will share “personal memories, intimate video diaries, and revealing secrets about their personal journeys through the making of the Universal Pictures film.” Additionally, there will be an exclusive, “thrillifying” snippet from the film and Wicked-themed ads courtesy of brand sponsors Lexus and Target. Also appearing in the special include Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Ethan Slater (Boq), Bowen Yang (Pfannee), and Marissa Bode (Nessarose).

DEFYING GRAVITY: RAISING THE CURTAIN ON WICKED — Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande — (Photo by: Giles Keyte/NBC)

Those who are unable to catch Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked tonight on NBC or simply want to watch it again will be able to stream it on Peacock tomorrow. Wicked is based on the acclaimed Ton Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name, which was adapted from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

As for The Irrational, fans will have to wait another week to see what Alec and co. get themselves into next. An official synopsis for the new episode, titled “The Wrong Side of Maybe,” has yet to be released, but the wait for it will certainly be worth it, especially if it means that fans will be able to get a little Wicked tonight. It is a little disappointing that after the series was off for the presidential election and returned last week, there is yet another break. However, it will give fans the chance to catch up on Peacock and prepare themselves for the new episode. In the meantime, Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC following The Voice and will be streaming tomorrow on Peacock. Wicked hits theaters this Friday, Nov. 22.