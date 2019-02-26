‘The Haunting of Hill House’: 8 More Shows to Binge

The Haunting of Hill House debuted in October and quickly become one of Netflix‘s most popular shows, but now fans find themselves having to wait until 2020 for Season 2.

Most are probably wondering what to stream in the meantime that is similar to the horror-drama.

Luckily, Netflix offers a number of great options when it comes to TV series that blend fear and intrigue.

Below, we have put together a list of series’ that fans of Hill House may want to check out. Scroll down to read more about those shows and let us know in the comments which one you have already binged!

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Number of Seasons Available to Stream: One

Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, and Miranda Otto.

Based on the iconic comic book character, this new Sabrina Spellman Netflix series is not the same as the one starring Melissa Joan Hart from the late ’90s.

The new series is based on a recent Sabrina comic series of the same name, and features the young witch in a darker, more macabre setting, but all her friends and family are still right there with her.

If you need more drama and terror in your life while you wait for The Haunting to return, search no further.

American Horror Story

Number of Seasons Available to Stream: Seven

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Denis O’Hare, Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Emma Roberts, and Cheyenne Jackson.

The newest season of American Horror Story — Apocalypse — is currently airing on FX, but all the previous seasons are available to watch on Netflix.

If supernatural dwellings are more your thing, you may want to consider watching season one (Murder House) and season five (Hotel).

Haunted

Number of Seasons Available to Stream: One

Haunted is a terrifying new Netflix series that is more of a docu-horror than a drama series.

Featuring real life accounts of encounters with ghost and paranormal creatures, the show will feed your fears and make you wonder about all those sounds that go bump in the night.

Don’t Watch This

Number of Seasons Available to Stream: One

Starring: Bri Leone, Katie Anne Moy, Jacob Nichols, and John Salandria.

Don’t Watch This is a brand new anthology series, in the vein of shows like Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone.

The first season features five creepy and blooding-curdling stories that fans of Hill House will surely find compelling.

Bates Motel

Number of Seasons Available to Stream: Five

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke, Nicola Peltz, Nestor Carbonell, and Kenny Johnson.

Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film Psycho is one of the most influential horror films ever made, and this modern take on the iconic story is something fans of Hill House would certainly enjoy.

A prequel to the original film, Bates Motel follows young Norman Bates on his path to becoming the murderous lunatic we all came to know and fear.

Slasher

Number of Seasons Available to Stream: Two

Starring: Katie McGrath, Brandon Jay McLaren, Steve Byers, Leslie Hope, Paula Brancati, and Christopher Jacot.

Similar to American Horror Story, Slasher is an anthology series that features a different storyline each season.

The series has been renewed for a third season, but both seasons one and two are now streaming on Netflix.

Scream: The TV Series

Number of Seasons Available to Stream: Two

Starring: Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, Amadeus Serafini, Connor Weil, Carlson Young, Jason Wiles, Tracy Middendorf, Kiana Brown, and Santiago Segura.

Based on the iconic film franchise that launched in the ’90s, the Scream TV series follows in the footsteps of its predecessor movies by viciously lampooning the generic slasher movie tropes we’ve all grown used to.

Netflix users can stream the first two seasons now, with MTV planning to begin production on a third sometime soon.

The Mist

Number of Seasons Available to Stream: One

Starring: Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, and Frances Conroy.

The Mist is a sci-fi/horror series — based on a Stephen King story — that first aired on Spike in 2017. Unfortunately, the network cancelled the series after one season.

However, if you are looking for a horror series that is “relentlessly bleak, mean, and downright sadistic at nearly every turn” — as the Observer‘s Chris Scott reportedly described it — then you should queue up The Mist now.