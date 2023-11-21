'Greatest @Home Videos' Sneak Peek: Cedric the Entertainer Gets Very Merry Visit From J.B. Smoove

The holidays arrive to CBS' The Greatest @Home Videos this week! In an exclusive sneak peek clip shared with PopCulture.com for Friday's all-new episode — a special holiday installment — host Cedric the Entertainer is joined by Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian J.B. Smoove, with the Curb Your Enthusiasm star getting festive as he spreads the yuletide cheer as none other than "JB Santa-Smoove."

Santa drops in on the episode just as Cedric the Entertainer declares that "imitation time is over." As bells begin to jingle, the host asks, "Oh, did you all hear that? I think I heard something. Oh, watch out there now! Somebody's on my roof," just before Santa teleports from the chimney in a cloud of smoke to reveal a much more stylish Father Christmas.

"Look at you, man! You gotta explain this outfit to me," Cedric the Entertainer encourages before Smoove declares that he has brought Santa to the "new millennium." Smoove's version of Santa is decked out in a sleek white suit and hat, bringing some holiday elements with a red tie and red overcoat. According to Smoove, "This is a new and improved Santa... this is more of a hybrid version of Santa. This is Santa coming into the new millennium."

It turns out that there have been more changes to Santa than just his outfit. Santa, at least the actor's version of him, has traded in the bitter chill of the North Pole for the bright rays of sunshine of Los Angeles. Smoove reveals that "at some point, Santa got tired of being cold, you know what I mean? His nose running. Wanted to be somewhere where I can actually enjoy the beach," and so he "moved in the dead of winter." Santa does still keep a close eye on his elves, though, especially around this time of the year. Smoove told Cedric the Entertainer that he has "little cameras everywhere" back in the North Pole to ensure the elves are hard at work.

Although Smoove's version of Santa may be a bit different than the classic version of Old Saint Nick, he isn't shirking his holiday duties, the actor quipping, "When I land on somebody's roof, that roof is not just a roof, that roof is a runway!" He went on to express some hardships that come with the job, revealing that the "only thing that throws me off sometimes is the sloped roof, 'cause Santa gotta walk more like this," before he imitated walking at an angle.

Fans can catch a glimpse of JB Santa-Smoove when a new episode of The Greatest @Home Videos airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+, live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs.