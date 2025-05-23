‘The Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition’: Cedric the Entertainer Plays ‘Is It Fake?’ With Outrageous Videos (Exclusive Clip)

Cedric the Entertainer is celebrating Memorial Day with a new episode of The Greatest @Home Videos, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In the “Memorial Day Edition,” airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “Cedric the Entertainer kicks off the long holiday weekend spotlighting sidesplitting summertime viral videos from across the globe.”

“Cedric also honors the brave men and women serving in the U.S. military with a special tribute,” the logline continues. In the exclusive sneak peek, The Neighborhood star fires up another round of “#Is It Fake?” where he shows videos of some pretty outrageous things such as a dog playing piano, gorillas eating Chinese food, and a bird trying to match colors, among a few others crazy videos, and it can seriously be hard to tell what’s real and what’s fake.

The Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition is the latest holiday edition of the video clip show. Father’s Day and Holiday editions have also aired in the past, as well as Thanksgiving. Friday’s episode will be the first Memorial Day edition of The Greatest @Home Videos, and it’s possible that if the episode does well, it may not be the last.

The Greatest @Home Videos premiered in 2020, initially as a one-off special, The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos for the pandemic. CBS gave it a backorder that summer for four episodes and renewed it for Season 2 the following February. Most episodes as of late have been special editions, with the occasional random episode. Whether or not more episodes will be coming after Friday’s is unknown.

Meanwhile, Cedric the Entertainer is gearing up for the final season of The Neighborhood. It was previously announced that the CBS sitcom would be coming back for its eighth season this fall, which will be its last. The network was developing a new spinoff but opted not to go that route. If more episodes of Greatest @Home Videos are on the way, he is going to be busy later this year with The Neighborhood as well. But in the meantime, fans can catch Cedric the Entertainer in The Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition, airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Select episodes of The Greatest @Home Videos and all episodes of The Neighborhood are streaming on Paramount+.