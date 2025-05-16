‘The Greatest @Home Videos’: Cedric the Entertainer Jokes with a Little Comedian (Exclusive Clip)

The Greatest @Home Videos is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In the new episode, airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “Cedric the Entertainer serves up a fresh batch of creative, hilarious and heartwarmingly wholesome viral videos.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Plus, in celebration of the show’s fifth anniversary he drops a brand new segment, #Is It Fake?, where viewers guess whether wild videos are real or cleverly crafted fakes – with the answers revealed at the end of the show,” the logline continues. The exclusive sneak peek sees The Neighborhood star presenting a video that includes a “little comedian” named Pruitt, who sent in some jokes that are pretty good.

Play video

The newest episode of The Greatest @Home Videos will mark the first one since January, when Cedric the Entertainer hosted the annual Cedy Awards. Worry not, though, as fans won’t have to go too long for the next one after Friday’s episode. There will be a special Memorial Day edition airing on Friday, May 23 that will include some fun summertime viral videos as the host honors the brave men and women serving in the U.S. military.

The Greatest @Home Videos premiered in 2020, initially as a one-off special, The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos for the pandemic. CBS gave it a backorder that summer for four episodes and renewed it for Season 2 the following February. Most episodes as of late have been specials, such as for the holidays or the “Cedy Awards,” so Friday’s episode is a pleasant surprise. If little Pruitt is any indication, the new episode should be pretty funny, and we could all use a good laugh right now.

Meanwhile, Cedric the Entertainer is not just busy with showing off fun videos. He’s also been starring on The Neighborhood for seven seasons, and the CBS sitcom is preparing to head into its eighth and final season this fall. The network was setting up a potential spinoff but passed on it, likely due to the fact that there were only so many open comedy slots for next season. Since The Neighborhood has a full season left, it’s likely there will be some type of closure in the series finale, likely airing next year, but fans will have to wait and see. In the meantime, a new episode of The Greatest @Home Videos airs on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.