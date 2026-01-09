Kendall Jenner Reveals Every Cosmetic Treatment She’s Had Done in Plastic Surgery Discussion

Kendall Jenner is addressing the speculation about her changing looks.

The model, 30, appeared on Friday’s In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, during which she denied rumors that she had undergone a full plastic surgery makeover.

“When a person on the internet wants to believe something, there’s no convincing them otherwise. I’m not going to sit here and convince anyone that I haven’t had — there’s a whole world on the internet that thinks I’ve had full facial reconstruction,” she said.

“I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. I’ve never had any work done,” Jenner continued, shutting down the comments she’s seen online accusing her of having gotten a rhinoplasty.

“I will say the nose job allegations I’ve gotten, I would believe them if it wasn’t me. I look at old photos of me, and I’m like, ‘Wait, it does look like I’ve had a nose job,’” she said.

The Kardashians star credited the slimming of her nose over the years to her growing into her face and also using Accutane for acne. While Accutane doesn’t shrink the nose itself, dermatologists have acknowledged that the impact on the oil glands in a patient’s nose might contribute to a smaller appearance.

Jenner did admit that she had done two rounds of “baby Botox” in her forehead before deciding she preferred her appearance without it.

“I didn’t love it, and I don’t love it,” she said, adding, “I consider [getting it again] sometimes, but then I’m, like, ‘My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.’”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared that she had undergone PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) treatment and microneedling for her skin.

“I’ll still get breakouts and stuff, but nothing like what it was,” Jenner shared of her issues with cystic acne over the years. “I got really lucky and, obviously, I’m extremely privileged and have such amazing access to the best doctors and the best dermatologists and all those kinds of things. I’ve been really lucky in the knowledge that I’ve received from these people [to help].”

Jenner may be one of the most famous models in the world, but she admitted that she does still struggle with insecurities, as she’s “only human.”

“I want to give myself grace every day for the things that might bother [me],” she explained. “But I also think as I get older, the less of a f— I give.”