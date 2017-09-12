Watch: NBC Releases the First Look at ‘The Good Place’ Season 2

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the first season of The Good Place! Continue reading only if you’re caught up…

2016 was a surprisingly great year for television, and NBC‘s The Good Place was one of the best new shows to come from it. Creator Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) already had a sitcom hit on his hands, but flipped the script in the Season 1 finale with one of the biggest twists in recent memory.

Now that fans know that the characters were actually in The Bad Place the entire time, thanks to Michael’s plan, the anticipation for Season 2 has been out of this world.

The entire show has changed now that everyone knows what’s really going on, and NBC has finally released the first look at the upcoming second installment.

No that Michael (Ted Danson) has revealed his hand, he’s wiping the memories of every main character and starting over. His new plan to torture the souls of Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil) will look a lot like his first, only with hordes or Hawaiian pizza restaurants instead of frozen yogurt shops.

As you can see in the video above, there will be a lot more Michael to go around this season. Fans will finally get to see what he does behind the scenes, as he pulls the strings on this diabolical scheme. Meanwhile, Eleanor will try to find Chidi and regain her memories, in hopes of somehow stopping Michael from ruining their afterlives.

The Good Place returns with a special one-hour premiere Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on NBC. The series will move to its regular time slot, 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, on Sept. 28.