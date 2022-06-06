'The Good Doctor' Shocked Fans With Its Brutal Season 5 Finale Cliffhanger

The Good Doctor recently ended its fifth season with a brutal finale and a cliffhanger. The episode's conclusion was so shocking that fans of the show have been taking to social media to express their bewilderment. Notably, the big episode also featured a long-awaited wedding, between Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara), which was a heartwarming moment. However, the episode's quickly turned to tragedy. Please Note: Spoilers Below for The Good Doctor.

In the finale, Nurse Villanueva's (Elfina Luk) violent ex-boyfriend Owen snuck into San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital by pretending to be a flower delivery person, and violently attacked her. Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), the Chief of Surgery, found Villanueva bleeding and near death. She had no time to offer medical attention because in a matter of seconds Owen emerged and stabbed Dr. Lim twice in the stomach area. He then fled the scene. The shocking moment left fans of the ABC medical drama completely stunned, and many have been taking to social media to share their reactions. Scroll down to see what The Good Doctor fans are saying about the intense finale!