'The Good Doctor' Season 4 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Good Doctor is finally back for a new season on Monday night. The Season 4 premiere, "Frontline," begins at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, right after a new episode of Dancing With the Stars. The hour-long episode centers on the coronavirus pandemic, which has just hit the fictional St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose. It acts as a tribute to the real-life first responders at the frontlines of the pandemic.

For those who still wish to watch The Good Doctor but will not be near a television Monday night, you can still stream the show. The ABC app includes access to live TV with your cable or satellite account in certain markets. The app is available for Android and iOS devices, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Google Chromecast. Local ABC affiliates are also available to stream on Internet TV streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling, and Fubo.

The Good Doctor is among many shows taking the coronavirus pandemic head-on, and audiences will see how Dr. Shaun Murphy and his colleagues handle mounting cases at the hospital. Shaun always struggles with the unknowable, and the virus will prove particularly challenging for him. "With this huge uncertainty of the virus arriving to the world and, of course, to the hospital, he’s going to have to learn to not feel as prepared as he usually does, and try to rely a little bit more on instinct instead of scientific, absolute fact — especially in these early days of the pandemic that we start our show with," actor Freddie Highmore, who plays Shaun, recently told TVLine.

The new season will also focus on Shaun's evolving relationship with Lea (Paige Spara). The two agreed to start dating at the end of Season 3, but they are no longer roommates. Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) is now Shaun's roommate. Highmore said fans will see a more "mature" relationship between Shaun and Lea and how the virus changes it. "I think we’ve had that early dating fun with Shaun, with Lea, and with Shaun and Carly [Jasika Nicole's character]," Highmore told TVLine. "[We’ve seen] all of them individually figure out whether they like each other and whether they want to be together long term. This season, we get to explore the deepening of a relationship and their bond, and what that means."

New episodes of The Good Doctor air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The second half of the finale airs next week on Nov. 9. The show's main cast also includes Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Fiona Gubelmann and Christina Chang.