‘The Good Doctor’ Season 2 Trailer, Premiere Date Released

ABC released the first trailer for season 2 of The Good Doctor, which also received a premiere date of Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

In the trailer, viewers are given an inside glimpse into the struggles and successes of Dr. Shaun Murphy at St. Bonaventure Hospital, where at the season 1 finale his future was called into doubt.

The trailer for the upcoming season of the hit ABC drama shows Murphy (Freddie Highmore), his peers and his superiors at the hospital struggle with the communication barrier put up by his autism diagnosis. Fans also see a new character introduced in the trailer: oncologist expert Dr. Blaize, played by Lisa Edelstein (House, The Good Wife).

In season 2, Dr. Blaize reportedly returns to St. Bonaventure after she was briefly suspended so that she can help Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) treat his brain cancer.

“Dr. Blaize is quite comfortable going toe to toe with Glassman and isn’t afraid to have a little fun while letting him know she calls the shots,” Deadline reports.

It seems as if Dr. Blaize isn’t afraid to stand up against Dr. Glassman during his cancer treatment — and that she’ll live up to her early character description of not fitting into the pack of doctors at St. Bonaventure.

Fans may have been surprised with the fact that Dr. Jared Kalu has multiple lines in season 2, after it was revealed earlier this year that Chuku Modu would be departing from the series for season 2. It’s most likely that Jared will appear for an episode or two before heading off to Colorado to take the job he was offered in season 1.

While the trailer did not offer any insight into the romance between Shaun and Lea, actress Paige Sara is on board as a series regular, so fans should expect plenty of Shaun and Lea throughout the upcoming season.

But Lea isn’t the only important relationship Shaun fosters in season 2; viewers see him tell his mentor, Dr. Glassman, that he would still be his friend even if he lost his work as a surgeon due to his cancer diagnosis.

Over the summer, Schiff told Deadline that series creator David Shore told him right at the beginning that Dr. Glassman will die, even though the topic wasn’t touched on until later in season 1. As far as season 2 goes, Schiff predicted that audiences could see a role reversal in Glassman and Shaun’s relationship.

“I certainly imagine that the roles could even be reversed at some point and that Shaun might have to become the caretaker, and David said something which I certainly think is a good idea, which is that most doctors make horrible patients. So then yeah, we can go along with that, that’s a good idea,” Schiff said. “So, those are the things that I’m imagining, but we have to deal with it. I might have to shave my head, completely. And we’ll see how David and the writers want to move out of that. Who knows? Maybe I’m outta here.”

The Good Doctor returns to ABC with the season 2 premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.