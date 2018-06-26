‘The Good Doctor’ Season 2 Returns With New Kickoff Video Revealed by Daniel Dae Kim

Work on ABC‘s The Good Doctor season 2 is officially underway, and Daniel Dae Kim gave fans their first glimpse into the new season.

ABC’s breakout hit The Good Doctor is not set to debut its sophomore run until fall, but as cast and crew got back to work for season 2, Kim, who serves as executive producer for the series, was not shy about giving fans a first glimpse into the new season.

“Here we go! First table read of season 2. #Hello #theGoodDoctor,” Kim captioned the short video.

The clip shows stars Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Antonia Thomas, Tamlyn Tomita, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann Paige Spara and Chuku Modu sitting around a table with what appears to be scripts in front of them as they shout “Happy season 2” for the camera.

The series, which became the top-rated freshman drama and averaged 16.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched new ABC series since Lost started in 2004, was given a second season renewal in March.

“The Good Doctor‘s message of inclusiveness resonates with our viewers and is a hallmark of what we aim to accomplish here at ABC. This series has quickly joined the zeitgeist and broken records in the competitive television landscape. We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back for another season,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.

Created and executive produced by David Shore and based on the South Korean drama by Park Jae-bum of the same name, the series follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a resident at the fictional St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, who overcomes autism and savant syndrome to become a talented young surgeon.

At the end of The Good Doctor‘s freshman run, fans were left with a major cliffhanger: Dr. Aaron Glassman was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer and Shaun walked into Dr. Andrews office presumably to tell him about his surgical error, leaving both of their fates in jeopardy.

While little is known about season 2, Lisa Edelstein, who starred as Dr. Lisa Cuddy on House, has been brought on as Dr. Blaize, an oncologist who returns to St. Bonaventure after she was briefly suspended. Her character will reportedly help treat Dr. Glassman’s cancer.

Meanwhile, Lee, Gubelmann and Spara were all promoted to series regulars and Modu was reported not to be returning, though he was spotted in Kim’s Instagram video.

The Good Doctor will return this fall in its 10 p.m. Monday night timeslot.