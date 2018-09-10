‘The Good Doctor’ Season 2 Premiere Details Revealed

ABC released new details on the season two premiere for The Good Doctor, three weeks before the highly anticipated debut.

The network released a plot description for the episode, titled “Hello.” The description confirms that guest star Lisa Edelstein will make her first appearance, playing Dr. Marina Blaize. Chuku Modu will also appear as Dr. Jared Kalu, even though it looked like he was not coming back at the end of the first season.

In “Hello,” Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) suggests that the St. Bonaventure hospital team treats a homeless patient. The idea does not sit well with Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper).

Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) is itching to perform a risky heart operation that Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) is not so sure about. Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) is also cautions about his new personal oncologist, Dr. Blaize, and is confronted with another important decision to make about his health.

Late last month, ABC released the first teaser for the new season, previewing the corner Shaun got himself into by admitting his mistake at the end of season one. The jaw-dropping season finale cliffhanger showed Shaun going into Andrews’ office to admit his mistake, but the credits began before we saw what happened. The teaser does confirm that Andrews does not fire Shaun, but instead puts even more pressure on the doctor, who has autism, to perform well.

The teaser also showed a scene with Jared warning Shaun that his life at the hospital will be more challenging. Modu is still expected to leave the show, since Jared will accept a job offer in Colorado.

Shaun’s life was also thrown into chaos when Glassman said he has brain cancer. Not only will Shaun at one day lose a mentor, but his closest friend.

“I certainly imagine that the roles could even be reversed at some point and that Shaun might have to become the caretaker, and David said something which I certainly think is a good idea, which is that most doctors make horrible patients,” actor Richard Schiff told Deadline during the summer. “So then yeah, we can go along with that, that’s a good idea. So, those are the things that I’m imagining, but we have to deal with it. I might have to shave my head, completely. And we’ll see how David and the writers want to move out of that. Who knows? Maybe I’m outta here.”

The Good Doctor was developed by David Shore and is based on a South Korean drama of the same name. “Hello” was also written by Freddie Highmore and directed by Mike Listo.

The Good Doctor‘s new season kicks off on Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC