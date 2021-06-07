'The Good Doctor' Fans Stunned Following Major Star's Decision to Exit Series

The Good Doctor will have one less star when it returns for Season 5, as actress Antonia Thomas stunned fans by announcing she is exiting the series. Thomas sat down with Deadline to discuss leaving the show and revealed how Monday's Season 4 finale episode will be her last as Dr. Claire Brown — a role she's played since Season 1. "I feel so lucky and basically indebted to (creator) David Shore and the writers for having the experience to play Claire, who has just been a wonderful, wonderful character to explore, so layered and complicated and flawed, the kind of character that I think an actress dreams to be able to play," Thomas said. "I think, ultimately, for me, it's about coming to the point where I think we've really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through, and I'm now really excited to explore different creative opportunities," she added. Fans of The Good Doctor have been surprised about the news and have been taking to social media to express their feelings. Scroll down to see what fans are saying, and to read more about what Thomas had to say in her new interview.

"For me, as an actress, having versatility and creativity has been something that's been really, really important," Thomas went on to say. "I've come from the British system where you play a role, you film it for a couple of months because seasons are only six episodes long, and then you can do something else, and I think after dedicating four years to Claire and her journey and really, really exploring the character, I am just now ready to try something new, ultimately."

Regarding how her exit conversations with series creator David Shore went, Thomas explained that he "has been so incredibly wonderful, understanding, and kind through the process." She added, "We had a call after the end of the third season, and I started airing my feelings that I have loved exploring Claire and would love to explore Claire for another season, but after that, how would he feel about bringing the character to a close."

"He was very wonderful and gracious and helpful," Thomas continued, speaking of Shore's support. "We talked through how we might be able to do that, and came to the decision that it was the right thing."

Thomas also spoke with Freddie Highmore, the series lead, about deciding to walk away from the show. She shared that he was "supportive" and understanding of her choice.

"He's been nothing but supportive and understands the need to go off and to try different things," Thomans said of Highmore. "And all of the actors in the show, we're all great friends, and everyone has shown me nothing but support."

"It's deeply sad to say goodbye, especially having all been together for four years, but I think, ultimately, they all understand that you have to follow your creative needs and wanting to try some different things," Thomas added. "They just get it, and they've been nothing but wonderful and supportive and lovely."