‘The Good Doctor’ Adds Lisa Edelstein as Recurring Character

House fans already watching ABC‘s The Good Doctor because of creator David Shore will now have a familiar face onscreen. Lisa Edelstein, who starred as Dr. Lisa Cuddy on House, is joining the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Edelstein has been cast in a recurring role as Dr. Blaize, an oncologist who returns to St. Bonaventure after she was briefly suspended. Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) calls her back to help him treat his brain cancer, reports Deadline.

“Dr. Blaize is quite comfortable going toe to toe with Glassman and isn’t afraid to have a little fun while letting him know she calls the shots,” according to the site.

In the season one finale of The Good Doctor, Glassman received some good news. Even though he told Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) to just accept that his mentor does not have long to live, Shaun refused and continued to do some digging. Glassman agreed to get another opinion on his cancer, and learned he might have a chance to survive.

However, there was still a cliffhanger because Shaun agreed to tell Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) about a mistake. The episode ended with Shaun walking into Harper’s office before we learned if Shaun will stay on.

Of course, it looks like Shaun will stay at the hospital, since he is the lead character and is coming back for season two. In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, he teased the possible return of Lea (Paige Spara), Shaun’s former neighbor who he clearly connected with.

In an interview with Deadline earlier this month, Schiff said Shore told him right at the beginning that Glassman will die, but the topic was not touched on until later on in the first season. As for season two, Schiff predicted that audiences could see a role reversal in Glassman and Shaun’s relationship.

“I certainly imagine that the roles could even be reversed at some point and that Shaun might have to become the caretaker, and David said something which I certainly think is a good idea, which is that most doctors make horrible patients. So then yeah, we can go along with that, that’s a good idea,” Schiff said. “So, those are the things that I’m imagining, but we have to deal with it. I might have to shave my head, completely. And we’ll see how David and the writers want to move out of that. Who knows? Maybe I’m outta here.”

Edelstein is best known for playing Dr. Cuddy on House for seven seasons. Her appearance on The Good Doctor will reunite her with Shore, who created House and developed The Good Doctor for American TV. The series is based on a South Korean drama.

Edelstein recently starred in Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin for Netflix. She is also set to star in a Universal pilot based on M.E. Thomas’ book Confessions of a Sociopath.

Edelstein’s credits also include the upcoming final season of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Castle, Elementary, The Good Wife and The Practice.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ilya S. Savenok