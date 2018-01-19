‘The Good Doctor’ Recruits Actor From ‘Hawaii Five-0’

The Good Doctor is getting another fresh face, recruiting actor Will Yun Lee to join the ABC medical drama, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Lee, who was last seen on Hawaii Five-0, will appear as a guest star in a multi-episode arc beginning in February.

The actor will portray a character named Alex Park, an ex-cop who has decided to become a doctor. Park’s prior experience will prove an asset for him as he quickly demonstrates his ability to read people.

Lee’s role on The Good Doctor will see him reunite with his Hawaii Five-0 co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who serves as an executive producer on The Good Doctor. Dae Kim starred on Hawaii Five-0 for seven seasons before leaving the show last summer over a pay dispute.

Lee had a recurring role on Hawaii Five-0 since its first episode, playing informant Sang Min.

“I’m excited to watch Will bring this new character to life,” Kim said in a statement. “Not only is he a talented actor, he’s a consummate pro who makes a great addition to our already exceptional cast. We’re lucky to have him.”

The casting announcement follows the show’s addition of actress Fiona Gubelmann, who will also be debuting on the show in February in a five-episode arc with the option to move to series regular in Season 2.

The Good Doctor returned for the second half of its first season on Jan. 8, and showed no signs of slowing down as its ratings continued to hold steady. The show’s most recent episode saw a 1.7 rating in the key demographic and won the night in total viewers with 9.3 million.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC