‘The Goldbergs’ and ‘Schooled’ Get ABC Renewals

ABC has officially renewed The Goldbergs and Schooled for the fall TV season.

ABC’s comedy lineup for the 2019-2020 season is beginning to take shape with ABC‘s newest round of renewals. According to a report by Variety, The Goldbergs will be back for Season 7, while Schooled will be back for Season 2. The shows were both picked up this week as more networks plan out their programming for the next year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Goldbergs is one of ABC’s heavy-hitters these days. The single-camera sitcom is semi-autobiographical, written about creator and showrunner Adam F. Goldberg. The show stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal and Jeff Garlin. Patton Oswalt serves as narrator.

Meanwhile, Schooled is a spinoff of The Goldbergs focusing on the teachers Goldberg learned from in the same timeframe. The show has already become one of ABC’s highest-rated shows thanks to its backdoor pilot on The Goldbergs in January.

“While the network and studio continue to debate contract stuff I don’t understand, I can officially announce that another hour long block of 1980something and 1990something is on the way!!!!!!” Goldberg tweeted.

“All I can say is I owe every one of the @goldnerds a giant hug,” he went on. “Writing about my family has been wonderful, but writing about my teachers has been a true honor. I thank you all for continuing to stick with our hour block of 80s and 90s insanity.”

Schooled is co-created by Marc Firek, who serves as an executive producer on the series along with Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda. It stars A.J. Michalka as Lainey Lewis, who accepts a teaching job at her own former high school. The series also stars Tim Meadows, Bryan Calen and Brett Dier.

The Goldbergs and Schooled are among ABC’s highest-rated shows for the season, comedy or otherwise. They join several other comedy renewals at ABC, including The Conners, Single Parents, Bless This Mess and Modern Family. So far, three comedies have been canceled this season: Speechless, The Kids Are Alright and Splitting Up Together.

It seems like Goldberg’s nostalgic TV universe has a pretty safe future even beyond next season, as Goldberg has also signed a new overall deal with ABC Studios for the next four years. That means that all of the writer’s creations will be hosted on the network, so we could see even more from him before long.

“Oh! Also this happened!” Goldberg tweeted about the deal. “Endless thanks to Disney and ABC Studios, I now get to play in the ultimate toy chest. In addition to writing about my smother and teachers, I can now make the shows for all us 80s. Muppets! Marvel! Tron! Indiana Jones! I welcome any ideas… NAME THEM!”

Both The Goldbergs and Schooled finished their seasons on Wednesday, May 8.