Netflix Cancelling ‘The Get Down’

Netflix will not develop a second season of the acclaimed hip-hop drama The Get Down, creators say.

Deadline broke the news that the show would not be returning despite just premiering the second part of its first season on April 7. The show was notable for being the latest project from acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann and having a talented young cast that included Justice Smith, Shameik Moore and Jaden Smith.

The show also was one of Netflix’s most expensive projects. It cost an estimated $120 million to produce its 11 episodes, which were released in two parts starting in August 2016. It was known as one of the streaming giant’s best shows.

Luhrman, who served as showrunner on the series, took to Facebook to address the show’s fans. In the lengthy post, he told fans the main reason for its cancellation was his lack of time to focus on the series.

“When I was asked to come to the center of The Get Down to help realize it, I had to defer a film directing commitment for at least two years,” he wrote. “This exclusivity has understandably become a sticking point for Netflix and Sony, who have been tremendous partners and supporters of the show. It kills me that I can’t split myself into two and make myself available to both productions.”

He continued, “The simple truth is, I make movies. And the thing with movies is, that when you direct them, there can be nothing else in your life. Since The Get Down stopped, I have actually been spending the last few months preparing my new cinematic work.”

Luhrmann then went on to tease a possibly future for the show as in a concert or stage show form. He also went on to thanks the fans, the hip-hop community and the genre’s pioneers that were so responsive to the show. He also shared kind words about the show’s cast.

“The cast of this show is unique and exceptional,” he said. “Apart from our stellar veteran actors, I can’t tell you how privileged we all felt to have found such young, new talents, many of whom are now starring in motion pictures, creating music, and taking tremendous strides in their careers.”

The director had previously spoken about The Get Down‘s planned second season and noted that Netflix and Sony adamantly wanted a new season of the series.

“To be honest, we have already developed the opening of the next season,” he told Vulture. “Sony and Netflix have been very driven about having a second season. There has been no question about that. They really want it.”

All 11 episodes of The Get Down are currently streaming on Netflix.

