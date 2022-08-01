The CW Ending Long-Running Series With Upcoming Season

Barry Allen's run as the fastest man on television will be coming to an end soon. The Flash will end with its upcoming ninth season, The CW said Monday. The announcement comes after widespread speculation that the show would be coming to an end as it outlived other Arrowverse shows.

The Flash Season 9 will include Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker returning. Jesse L. Martin committed to at least five episodes, as he is working on an NBC pilot called The Irrational. If that show does not move forward, Martin could appear in more episodes. The CW has not announced a premiere date, as the network opted to hold it back for midseason.

Speculation that The Flash would be ending began in January when Deadline reported that Gustin only signed a one-year deal to return for 15 episodes at the most. The CW put in a 13-episode order. The show's ending is expected to wrap up its own storyline and will not link with the long-delayed Ezra Miller-starring Flash movie, sources told Deadline. Miller's movie is expected to open in June 2023.

The Flash debuted in October 2014 as the first spin-off from Arrow. It quickly became the most popular show among the Arrowverse series and will finish with one more season than Arrow. The other Arrowverse shows – Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman – have all ended. Although Superman & Lois began as a spin-off from Supergirl, Season 2 revealed the show is really set in a different continuity.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said Monday. "So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

With all the Arrowverse shows ending, The CW's schedule will be surprisingly light on DC Comics-based series. Aside from Superman & Lois, The CW has the upcoming Gotham Knights, a show starring Batman's supporting characters in another universe. Stargirl, which is set in its own continuity as well, will start its third season on Aug. 31. In addition, The Flash isn't the only long-running CW series ending this season, as Riverdale will wrap up its run with its seventh season next year.