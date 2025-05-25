‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Calls out Two Problems With Season 7

Grant Gustin is calling out a particular storyline from The Flash’s seventh season.

The actor appeared at Liverpool Comic Con earlier this month, where he revealed that he wasn’t fond of the forces storyline from the CW superhero series.

“Calling the forces ‘my children’… I tried to talk them out of that,” Gustin said via the X account DiscussingFilm during a Flash panel with some of his former co-stars. He also admitted he didn’t like the lightsaber-style fight with villainous speedster Godspeed, saying, “I was like… we can do this now? Really?”

The Flash — “Wednesday Ever After” — Image Number: FLA901fg_0006r — Pictured (L – R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash — Photo: The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The storyline in question sees Barry facing off against new villain Eva McCulloch, while also dealing with the resurrection of the Speed Force and the Godspeed war as he’s trying to locate Iris, who went missing. Gustin is far from the only one who wasn’t a fan of the forces storyline. Many fans took to Reddit following his comments to share their thoughts on it, with user Ordinary-Chain-8047 saying, “He was just as confused as us at least.” BlingBlingBOG added, “Yeah it’s really stupid, you can tell all the actors thought it was ridiculous.”

As for the lightsabers, that whole sequence certainly came as a surprise, especially when it was seven seasons in. But it proved that you never knew where The Flash was going, and to this day, fans still don’t know what was up with that storyline, such as Substantial_Slip4667, who said, “I don’t understand why they have Lightsabers.” Just like any show, though, there were some very great parts of The Flash, but there are also some questionable aspects, such as the forces storyline. The fact that it was able to bow out at nine seasons makes it all the more impressive.

The Flash’s nine-season run came to an end in 2023 and was the last remaining Arrowverse show on The CW. Although Superman & Lois ended last fall, it wasn’t technically in the Arrowverse, but it did mark the end of the superhero era on the network. Luckily, the forces storyline did not come back, but Barry did have to fight with some notable villains in the final season. It made for interesting storytelling, but the consensus seems to be that Season 7 just wasn’t one of the best, and might have been one of the worst. See for yourself with all episodes streaming on Netflix.