First Teaser and Cast Photo Debuts of ‘The Exorcist’ Season 2

The sophomore season of FOX’s The Exorcist debuts on September 29, which just got an all-new cast photo and teaser. Check out the teaser above and the photo below.

The first season explored the mythology of the film series and focused on characters from the original film being terrorized by similar spirits they had encountered earlier in lives. With that family now at peace, the series’ titular exorcists can continue their adventures by lending their services to new families in need.

“Well, Marcus and Tomas have been out on the road for six months doing various exorcisms of various sorts, and Marcus has been training Tomas,” star Ben Daniels exclusively told PopCulture.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “But we reach them at a point in their lives where Tomas has moved up the scale pretty rapidly, and you’re now starting to see tension between the two of them. That might begin to split them up.”

“This relationship between Tomas and Marcus starts to appear a little peculiar and starts to get a little strange,” star Alfonso Herrera added. “Specifically because of their different approaches. He has a completely different approach, and Tomas starts to take some unnecessary risks, in a certain way.”

Many fans were sad to see how much of the first season’s cast wasn’t returning for Season 2, but the series has added John Cho (Star Trek, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool).

“I play a character named ‘Verity,’ she’s the oldest of the foster children,” Hildebrand explained to PopCulture.com. “She’s on the verge of turning 18, she’s on the verge of being out alone, by herself, no longer in the system.”

“We’re out on an island off the coast of Seattle,” Cho added. “I’m a child psychologist who is minus a wife. She recently passed. I’m trying to keep this family together, alone, on this island, and supernatural forces are going to make that difficult.”

FOX’s The Exorcist will return on Sept. 29 at 9 p.m ET.