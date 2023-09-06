'The Drew Barrymore Show' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

The Drew Barrymore Show is returning for its fourth season later this month! The syndicated talk show hosted by actress Drew Barrymore returns for Season 4 on Monday, September 18, reports Deadline, bringing with it new faces and a new signature segment.

Joining the show is The Menopause Bootcamp founder Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, whom Barrymore will have on during the new segment "Take Care Everywhere," tackling tough questions viewers may be too embarrassed to ask their doctors. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton will also be joining 'Drew's News' co-anchor Ross Matthews as a regular contributor, as will interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes and sustainable living guru Danny Seo for fan-favorite segments including 'Drew-Gooders,' 'Design by Drew' and 'Cookbook Club.'

"I am so excited to see what Drew has in store for season four," said Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures to Deadline. "From launching during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to successfully pivoting to a groundbreaking half-hour format, this show has demonstrated spectacular resilience and creative agility on its journey to becoming the fastest-growing show in daytime. We couldn't have a better partner in Drew Barrymore and look forward to bringing our fans and station clients alike new episodes this fall."

Back in April, Barrymore gushed to PopCulture about having her talk show renewed for a fourth season following the success of Season 3. "[I feel] just such relief because we were always on the edge and we had so much support, but there was a reality of can this work as a business model?" the actress said at the time. "Because it took a long time for us to even get any ratings or I felt like I had a huge learning curve in this job."

"I'm still scared all the time, which is, again, because I think you care," she continued. "When you really care about something, it petrifies you and the idea of it going away. But I don't mind admitting that because it's like, I don't know, I have no ability to act cool in my life. I just want to be honest about things, and I'm honestly always just so happy to be doing this show. It has brought something to my life I could have never expected or dreamt of."