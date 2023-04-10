Drew Barrymore Reacts to 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Renewed for Fourth Season (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore has had a lot of success as an actress, and now she's becoming a very successful talk show host. The Drew Barrymore Show is the 48-year-old's first-run syndicated talk show which won two Daytime Emmy Awards last year. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Barrymore who shared her interesting reaction to the show being renewed for a fourth season in January.

"Just such relief because we were always on the edge and we had so much support, but there was a reality of can this work as a business model?" Barrymore exclusively said to PopCulture. "Because it took a long time for us to even get any ratings or I felt like I had a huge learning curve in this job. I'm still scared all the time, which is, again, because I think you care. When you really care about something, it petrifies you and the idea of it going away. But I don't mind admitting that because it's like, I don't know, I have no ability to act cool in my life. I just want to be honest about things, and I'm honestly always just so happy to be doing this show. It has brought something to my life I could have never expected or dreamt of."

(Photo: CBS Media Ventures)

The Drew Barrymore Show, which is distributed by CBS Media Ventures, has featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood such as Resse Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt and Adam Sandler who has starred in multiple movies with Barrymore over the years.

Barrymore also talked about how her team is a huge reason why the show is an award-winning hit. "I'll never think of it as ever my show and I'm so lucky to make this with such an amazing group of people that since we did launch in the pandemic, I think we're a lot closer for it," Barrymore said. "I think we would've been close regardless, because I like that kind of environment, whether it's at home with the animals or at work. I always call it pile of puppies. How can we have a nice proximity and feel unguarded and feel safe and playful and inspired and all of that stuff? So I feel so forever bonded from such an orthodox start of our journey, and we were also scared and we were just so happy to have something to focus on that was not the pandemic, not our own fears."

But as much success Barrymore has had on the show, it doesn't mean she doesn't worry about its future. "I always will feel like they're going to kick me out of the building," she explained. "I don't know when I'll ever feel safe and secure in this job, and maybe that's because I care about it too much. So I don't know. Every day we get to be there, I'm really happy and grateful. I'm very attached to this show, I love it and it makes me so happy."