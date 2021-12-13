‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Ending After 13 Seasons

The Dr. Oz show is ending in January of 2022, according to a report by Deadline. The syndicated daytime talk show will have its last episode on Jan. 14, 2022, distributor Sony Pictures Television announced abruptly on Monday. It will be replaced with a spinoff called The Good Dish, but it doesn’t sound like host Mehmet Oz will be participating since he is now running for the United States Senate.

The Dr. Oz Show had been renewed until 2023, but apparently, Sony is prepared to let it fizzle out early. Its timeslot will go to The Good Dish, a new series hosted by Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz, along with Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. It has been picked up by station groups around the country, including Fox, Hearst, Nexstar, Gray and Sinclair. The new show will premiere on Jan. 17, 2022 – just days after The Dr. Oz Show ends – and will reportedly be broadcast in over 90 percent of the U.S. including major cities.

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years,” said Sony Pictures Television executive Zack Hernandez in the announcement. “We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.”

The Good Dish will be executive produced by Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader of ZoCo Productions – a duo that has won five Daytime Emmy Awards. The Dr. Oz Show itself has won 10 Daytime Emmys over the course of its 13 seasons. Oz himself did not immediately comment on the announcement that his show is ending, but it stirred up plenty of chatter online.

“Well, at least one good thing’s coming out of this,” one person wrote wryly on Twitter. Another added: “Now if he loses, we all win,” while a third person tweeted: “Gotta love nepotism. let my own child take over my TV spot.”

Oz’s talk show launched in 2009 after he had become a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the preceding years. Oz got his medical degree in 1986 and became a heart surgeon, and has also taught as a professor of surgery at Columbia University. However, he is often called into question by mainstream medical professionals for promoting “pseudoscience,” endorsing unproven products and dispensing non-scientific advice.

Oz announced his run for the U.S. Senate two weeks ago upon hearing that Pennsylvania’s Republican incumbent Pat Toomey is retiring. Oz is running as a Republican, but so far commenters do not seem enthusiastic about his campaign.