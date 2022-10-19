'The Daily Show' Reportedly Eyeing Huge Change as Trevor Noah Exits

The Daily Show is reportedly considering a big change after Trevor Noah leaves. The long-running Comedy Central series might feature a duo or even trio for its post-Noah era. Noah, 38, surprisingly announced plans to leave The Daily Show in late September and his final episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Comedy Central is considering hosting duos and trios to replace Noah, Deadline reported Tuesday. A number of the show's correspondents are being considered for the role. The roster now includes Roy Wood Jr., Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Dulcé Sloan, and Jordan Klepper.

If The Daily Show picks up this format, it would further distance itself from the traditional late-night show format. None of the other major late-night shows have multiple hosts. This could bring the show closer to Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment, which features Colin Jost and Michael Che trading one-liners about the week's news. The multi-host format could also allow Comedy Central to utilize the roster of correspondents already beloved by the show's fans.

Wood, who has been on The Daily Show since 2015, was asked about taking over the show during a recent interview with The Daily Beast. "I think if you're asked, you have to at least consider it. You can't say no to an opportunity like that," he said. "You can't turn your nose up at it at least. I think you have to sit and assess what you want to do creatively, and that's something I haven't thought about yet."

Noah joined The Daily Show as a correspondent in 2014 and was a relative unknown when Comedy Central named him Jon Stewart's successor the following year. Since then, the South Africa-born comedian has had his own Netflix specials and hosted two Grammy Awards ceremonies. He also hosted the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner. Noah shocked the in-studio Daily Show audience on Sept. 29 when he announced plans to leave the show. Even the show's staff was reportedly "blindsided" by the news. Noah will leave on Dec. 8, giving Comedy Central two months to find his replacement.

"In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list," a Comedy Central rep told Deadline Tuesday. "Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions."