‘The Conners’: Will Johnny Galecki’s David Return After Breakup?

One of The Conners/Roseanne‘s most iconic relationships appears to be over for good. But, what does that mean for the actor’s status on the show? The latest episode of the ABC comedy series featured Johnny Galecki and Jay R. Ferguson’s return as David Healy and Darlene’s boyfriend Ben, respectively. The episode saw the love triangle drama reached its climax, leafing to heartbreak on both sides. Will the fan-favorite Roseanne actor be back on the show?

Spoilers ahead for The Conners Season 2, Episode 4: “Lanford… Lanford”

The episode broke fans’ hearts when David (Galecki) returned after weeks of therapy with a new outlook on life, as well as on his relationship with Darlene (Sara Gilbert).

After Darlene realizes she is ready to move forward with Ben (Ferguson) and let David go, she agrees to go to a session with him so she can break the news with a specialist by her side. The scene takes a surprising turn when David breaks up with her first, saying he has never felt heard by her throughout their entire relationship — which spans decades.

He says he is finally ready to move on with his life, but promises to remain an amazing father for their two kids together. He then leaves Darlene to process the devastating breakup with the therapist, and she relives one of the earliest fights’ in Roseanne, making her realize the conclusion of their long history is the right thing to do.

The episode drops another blow on Darlene when Ben also breaks up with her, after finding out about her secret relationship with David.

With David and Darlene seemingly done for good, will Galecki ever come back to the ABC spinoff series? We really hope so. Given his pledge to remain an active part of Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark’s (Ames McNamara) lives, there will be plenty of chances for him to come back and continue to coparent with Darlene.

Galecki said in the past he was not ready to commit to the show as a series regular following the end of The Big Bang Theory. However, he did say he would be willing to return frequently as a recurring character.

“I certainly hope to visit as much as possible,” he told TVLine in February. “That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

David first returned to the series in another relationship, so it wouldn’t be the first time the character has been involved while not with Darlene. We will have to wait and see when David returns for a visit after the game-changing episode.

What do you think about the show’s latest twist? The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.