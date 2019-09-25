‘The Conners’ Welcomes Back Estelle Parsons, James Pickens Jr. in Season 2 Premiere

The Conners is officially back in our TV screens! The Roseanne spinoff series returned for Season 2 Tuesday and did not waste time bringing back beloved characters from the original series. The Season 1 finale left plenty of question marks for the family before signing off for more than half a year, but the season premiere proved there’s much more coming in the super-sized new season.

Spoilers ahead for The Conners Season 2 Premiere: “Preemies, Weed and Infidelity”

The episode kickstarted with a familiar sight for Roseanne and Conners fans as the family gathered for a friendly round of poker, featuring the return of Roseanne and Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) mother Bev (Estelle Parsons) and Dan’s longtime best friend Chuck Mitchell (James Pickens Jr.)

As usual, the family was frustrated with Bev after she invited herself to join the poker game and ended up cashing out with most of the winnings. Chuck made a joke about how she stole all his money before she walked away, but Dan (John Goodman) quickly corrected him and told him it’s better that she just leaves altogether.

Bev was a highlight of the Season 2 premiere throughout, bringing light and her special kind of crass comedy into most of the episode. Some comedy highlights included the great-grandmother talking about how baby health care has changed since she gave birth to her daughters, as well as some hilarious scenes with Dan.

The season premiere also addressed the cliffhanger introducing Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) love triangle with David (Johnny Galecki) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). While Galecki’s David was only mentioned in the premiere, the actor previously revealed he will be back in a recurring capacity during Season 2.

“I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of [David Healy] back on for one or two more stories on [The Conners] this year,” Galecki wrote on Instagram in August. “Twenty some years later I’m still in awe of this freak ass carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from them whenever in their presence.”

“I certainly hope to visit as much as possible,” he also told TVLine back in February when asked if he would return. “That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

Here’s hoping we get to see more of Bev, David and Chuck this season. The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.