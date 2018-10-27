‘The Conners’: Watch Darlene Rip Into David’s New Partner Blue

In a new clip from an upcoming episode of The Conners, Darlene rips into David’s new partner Blue.

Blue — played by actress Juliette Lewis — gets on Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) bad side, it seems, by interfering in her daughter’s life in ways that Darlene is not comfortable.

As Blue attempts to explain herself, Darlene only gets more angry and eventually resorts to name-calling.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gilbert opened up about the spinoff series and shared that after the Roseanne revival was cancelled she and the producers “talked about a lot of things” and “scenarios” for where they could go next.

“I can speak to why we landed where we did, which is, ‘What happens when you have a missing matriarch?’ It’s happened to people all over the world at some point in their journey. It redefines a family, and people have to take on different roles,” she added. “That felt like the most authentic story we could tell and something people can relate to.”

“Everybody wanted to do it. It felt like we weren’t finished, and we wanted to keep our crew employed,” Gilbert continued. “I’m grateful to Roseanne because she had to sign off on it. I didn’t know if it would happen or not.”

Regarding the possible alienation of fans who share Roseanne Barr’s conservative, pro-Trump values, Gilbert contended that The Conners is also committed to representing “a blend of values.”

“Dan’s [John Goodman] an old-school kind of guy — he has a more conservative bent, and there are other characters who do as well,” she went on to say. “We never want to be leaning overly to one side or the other or trying to get any political agenda out. We want to show a mix of people and how that happens in families and that it doesn’t need to divide you. So, that message remains the same. I hope people give us a chance.”

Finally, Gilbert praised her Rosenne and The Conners co-star Laurie Metcalf who she says she is “impressed by…because she breaks all the rules as an actor.”

“She does things that nobody else could get away with in terms of how big she can make her performance and still keep it grounded. She also doesn’t do a lot of press,” the actress added. “She lives a really quiet life but has managed to have a large enough presence to get the roles she wants.”

The Conners airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.