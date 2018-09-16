‘The Conners’ Will Feature an ‘Unexpected Pregnancy’

The Conners will face all kinds of drama next month as the series will reportedly kick off with an “unexpected pregnancy.”

The news comes from ABC‘s official synopsis of its new series. It warns that the Conner family will be forced to “grapple with” a number of issues, among them an “unexpected pregnancy.” This raises a whole lot of questions for the small cast, only a few of whom might be prone to pregnancy.

Perhaps the most obvious choice is Becky Conner. The elder daughter of the family was trying to conceive a baby in the revival season of Roseanne this past year, though in the end she discovered that she would not be able to get pregnant. This could be a misdirect, however, and The Conners could present us with a Becky who suddenly became pregnant the moment she stopped trying.

Another possibility is of course Darlene. The mother of two seems to be taking on her own mom’s role in the series, and it would be a nice bit of narrative symmetry for her to have three kids in total. On top of that, an unexpected pregnancy from Darlene would be a great way to pull her ex, David Healy (Johnny Galecki) back onto the main cast. David made one appearance in the last season of Roseanne, and he moved closer to Darlene and their children, but he still has not taken an active role in their lives.

Another, more bleak possibility is that Darlene and David’s daughter, Harris Conner-Healy (Emma Kenney) could be pregnant. Harris was a teenager in Roseanne season 10, just 15 or 16 years old. Still, it is entirely possible that the rebellious young lady has gotten into trouble in the new spin-off. A high school pregnancy is exactly the kind of storyline Roseanne also tackled head on, and it would be a great way for the spin-off to show that they were not straying from that spirit.

Another candidate for the mystery pregnancy is DJ Conner’s wife, Geena Williams (Maya Anne Robinson). Geena spent all of the Roseanne reboot stationed overseas in the U.S. Army. A pregnancy would not only be a welcome piece of good news for the family, it would be a great excuse to bring Geena home from service and make her a more regular part of the series.

No matter who ends up pregnant in the series, it will undoubtedly inspire intrigue and debate amongst the Conner family. The spin-off will attempt to maintain the success of Roseanne without its eponymous hero, after Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweets earlier this year.



The Conners premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.