‘The Conners’ Star John Goodman Dishes on Sitcom’s Fate

The Conners star John Goodman is also wondering if the show will return for Season 2.

The actor, who is celebrating the release of his latest Netflix series Black Earth Rising, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Friday night and discussed the fate of the spinoff series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show, which is currently the ABC’s No. 2 series behind Grey’s Anatomy, ended its 11-episode first season Tuesday.

“They haven’t told us yet,” he said of the show’s return, as first reported by TooFab. “I’m waiting to find out what’s going to happen. They usually tell us, like last year it was the second show they said, ‘You’re gonna get picked up again.’ And they’re just [like], ‘We might tell you, we might not.”

Behind the scenes negotiations are reportedly on the way for a possible second season of the comedy series, born out of the firing and sudden cancellation of the ratings monster hit Roseanne reboot after star and co-creator Roseanne Barr’s racist twitter remarks in May 2018.

Goodman had previously expressed his love for the new series, despite at first admitting the Roseanne cancellation had left him sad and wondering if the story should go on.

“It’s so much fun man, it’s great,” Goodman told TMZ in December about working on the spinoff series. “Hopefully we get a deal for next year ’cause it’s wonderful.”

At the time, reports surfaced about the network already starting discussions for a possible 13-episode Season 2. Contract negotiations were reportedly on the way for star and executive producer Sara Gilbert and other stars Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson.

Metcalf also expressed her desire to return for a second season, and her belief that it will definitely happen.

“I believe it’s going to happen,” the actress told press earlier this month. “I think we’ll do between 10 and 13 [episodes], something like that.”

The Season 1 finale let few bombshells for fans to mull over as we wait for news of a second season. Darlene (Gilbert) come to the decision to stay in Lanford and commute to Chicago for her relationship with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), after David (Johnny Galecki) broke up his relationship and threw his hat in the ring for her heart.

As for Becky (Goranson), she once again faces being a mother by herself, as the father of her unborn child, Emilio (Rene Rosado), was deported in the episode’s final minutes.

After the season finale aired, Gilbert reflected on the show’s Season 1 journey.

“I’m just grateful that we got to do it and that people watched,” she told TVLine. “I didn’t know if that was going to happen going in. I was hopeful. Obviously there were a lot of emotions going in, so I”m grateful things have settled down a little bit and everything seems OK right now.”