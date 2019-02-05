‘The Conners’ Season 2 Is ‘Close’ to Happening, ABC Says

The Conners is inching closer to a Season 2 renewal.

With a few months left before networks announce their official 2019-2020 lineups. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters Tuesday that the network is close to securing a second season for the Roseanne spinoff series.

“We are close,” she said during the executive session of the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

A renewal for The Conners would not be a surprise, given that despite its lower numbers than the Roseanne reboot the show is still the network’s No. 2 series and highest rated comedy, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Its 11-episode run averaged a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.95 million viewers after a week of delayed viewing, ranking second behind Modern Family in the demo and first in total audience.

The show was created following the abrupt cancellation of the Roseanne spinoff in May 2018 after star and co-creator Roseanne Barr made headlines due to racist tweets. After a deal in which Barr agreed to cede any creative or financial participation in a spinoff, the network gave a one-season order for The Conners in June.

The series brought back the original series cast, including Sara Gilbert (who is also an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman — and also had the return of new characters played by Emma Kenny, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey. Actress Maya Lynne Robinson took over the role of Geena for the spinoff when producers decided to make the role a series regular.

As The Conners gets closer to a renewal, it will join the eleventh and final season of Modern Family, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things and Shark Tank in ABC’s 2019-20 lineup.

Burke also confirmed that Dancing With the Stars will return in fall 2019 after it dropped a spring cycle from its 2019 schedule. The president also revealed during the session that a 16th season of the network’s No. 1 drama series Grey’s Anatomy will very likely return for a Season 16 and beyond.

The ABC comedy series also left many unanswered questions at the end of its first season finale, including setting the stage for a tense love triangle between Darlene (Gilbert) and love interested David (Johnny Galecki) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). The final episode also ended on a cliffhanger when Becky’s (Goranson) baby daddy was picked up by ICE and deported back to Mexico.

Will you tune in for a possible The Conners Season 2? ABC will likely make a final decision on the show in May ahead of its upfronts presentation.