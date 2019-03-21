‘The Conners’ Cast Members Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, and Laurie Metcalf Ink Season 2 Deals

The Conners cast members Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, and Laurie Metcalf have reportedly inked Season 2 deals.

According to Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva, “the new pacts, not all of which may have been signed yet, would allow for the trio to do 13 episodes next season, up from 11 in Season 1.”

“I hear Gilbert, Goodman and Metcalf would each make about $375,000 an episode in Season 2, an increase from their Season 1 fees (and those for the Roseanne revival that were said to be about $250,000 an episode),” she adds. “I hear the trio also have each secured a piece of the new series’ backend.”

Andreeva goes on to share that Werner Entertainment is also rumored to be close to settling deals with the remaining cast members, and once that happens “it is expected to finalize a deal with ABC for next season.”

The report seems to have been confirmed by Conners star Michael Fishman (DJ Conner), who shared Deadline’s story in a retweet and added, “Big [The Conners news.]”

Many of his fans and followers have since replied to the news, with many of them expressing excitement over the series potentially returning.

“Excited for season 2. Love all of you! Hopefully Johnny Galecki becomes a season regular as well since TBBT will be over by the time season 2 starts. David and Darlene need to be together,” one person replied.

“I hope we get to see your character have more of a storyline/involved other than just a background character! It’s not the Connors w/out DJ too!” someone else added.

A renewal for The Conners seems like a logical move for ABC, considering the Roseanne spinoff was a massive success for the network.

“In its first season, the Roseanne followup averaged 9.5 million total viewers and a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating (Live+7) to rank as the season’s No. 1 new comedy in total viewers and 18-49 and ABC’s No. 1 comedy in both categories,” Andreeva explained of how popular the series was.

It is presumed that actress Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky Conner, would also join the rest of the cast in the second season. Johnny Galecki who stars as David Healy on the series, has said that he would come back for Season 2, but explained that he has no intention of committing to a full season.