Another 'Roseanne' Character Returning for 'The Conners'

Another Roseanne character will make an appearance on The Conners, but he is someone even longtime fans might be struggling to remember. Lobo Lounge bully Bobo, who appeared in one Roseanne Season 1 episode, will return in the Jan. 11 episode of The Conners. The spinoff is now in its fifth season and has sprinkled several Roseanne Easter Eggs throughout its run for fans.

Bobo will once again be played by Eric Allan Kramer, reports TVLine. The character appeared in the Season 1 episode "Dan's Birthday Bash," in which Dan (John Goodman) argued with him at a pool table. In a memorable scene later in the episode, Bobo returned to the lounge to mock Dan, who then asked Roseanne for permission to punch the bully. Dan showed off his prowess and knocked Bobo to the ground.

Bobo's return will happen during the same episode featuring guest star William H. Macy. The former Shameless star plays a new character, Smitty Cusamano, who went to school with Dan, Louise (Katey Sagal), and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). While they stayed in Lanford, Smitty left Illinois to find his fame and fortune. He returns after learning that one of his teachers has died.

Back in September, executive producers Dave Caplan and Bruce Helford told TVLine they were bringing back a Roseanne character who would leave audiences stunned. "I can't reveal it, but there is someone coming from years' past," Helford said. "It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back."

Helford later said people would go "Oh s—!" when they see who it was. He revealed very few clues about how it could be, only revealing that fans would have to look "way back to the beginning" of Roseanne to find out who it was. Bobo certainly qualifies, but the reveal has to be disappointing for anyone hoping George Clooney would find time to stop by.

The Conners launched in October 2018, months after ABC canceled the hugely successful Roseanne revival due to Roseanne Barr's controversial tweets. The show is now in the middle of its longest season yet, with 22 episodes. In addition to John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, the show features Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson reprising their Roseanne characters. Michael Fishman played his original character, DJ, during the first four seasons. Other original Roseanne actors to appear on the show include Sarah Chalke, Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, Natalie West, James Pickens Jr., Johnny Galecki, Adilah Barnes, Meagan Fay, Noel Fisher, and Danielle Harris.

The Conners is available to stream on Hulu. New episodes air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Roseanne is now streaming on Peacock.