'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.

Notably, this makes Macy the fifth Shameless cast member to appear on The Conners. Kenney plays Harris, daughter of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and David (Johnny Galecki), but the show also featured Noel Fisher — Mickey Milkovich on Shameless — as Dan's half-brother Ed Jr. in Season 2. Ethan Cutkosky played Kinney's brother Carl on Shameless but was recently cast on The Conners as Caleb, Louise (Katey Sagal) and Neville's (Nat Faxon) nephew. Finally, Sagal played a recurring character, Dr. Ingrid Jones, during Season 9 of Shameless.

The news of Macy's casting comes after it was revealed that actor Michael Fishman would not be returning for the new season of The Conners. In a lengthy statement to PEOPLE, Fishman said he was "told" that he would not return for the upcoming season. "It has been my honor to play DJ Conner. It's every actor's dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life."

He continued, "I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a military veteran, interracial spouse, and the father of a biracial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey." Fishman then added, "I pride myself on professionalism, building lifelong connections and meaningful friends through production. Demonstrating my skills through the first few years of The Conners culminating in the opportunity to direct 'Halloween' and 'The Election vs. The Pandemic.' That successful collaboration earned me four more opportunities as a Director last season. I achieved a dream with lifelong friends, propelling me toward another aspect of my career that comes with endless possibilities."

Fishman later explained, "While I was told I would not be returning for Season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."