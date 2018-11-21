‘The Conners’ Reveals Surprise Baby’s Father

The Conners revealed a new member of the family will be coming to the world soon, but who is the daddy?

Becky (Lecy Goranson) shocked her family early on Tuesday’s new episode, titled “Miracles,” when she revealed that she was pregnant, even after doctors told her that there was very little possibility of it happening.

“I know but I had unsafe sex and it worked!” Becky tells Jackie as she screams in joy.

As the shock of the pregnancy news started to wear off, the family wondered almost as much as fans as who might be the father of Becky’s child.

“To Becky,” Darlene says, as the family toasts to Becky’s good health. “I think I speak for everyone when I say we can’t wait to see how this all plays out.”

“So, you’re going to tell us?” DJ (Michael Fishman) asks. “Who’s the father?”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) interrupts. “Privacy, people. This is Becky’s business and nobody else.” Then she gestures at her to call her and tell her later.

Becky, however, announces that she will not be telling the father. Dan (John Goodman) has a problem with it, saying she doesn’t need to prove how independent she is by raising a child on her own. She pushes back at his claim, saying that she doesn’t need to have a stranger she had a one-night stand with telling her how to raise her baby.

“He’s still the father. The father has a right to know,” Dan says, before he lets her go from her job at the construction site, since it would be dangerous.

Later at the restaurant, Becky and Jackie discuss the subject of the father when Becky admits she’s nervous how she will do it on her own. Jackie pushes her to face the fact that she will need the father’s help and Becky admits she is not sure which of two potential candidates the father could be.

“It’s either Ramon, the manager, or Emilio, the busboy,” Becky says. She hopes that it’s Ramon, since he is the manager of the restaurant, but when she tries to tell him she is pregnant, he tells her that he got a vasectomy.

After realizing she was impregnated by the busboy, she goes back to her plan to not tell him the truth. Emilio (Rene Rosado) comes out from the kitchen and tells her that Ramon spilled the beans on the pregnancy. His English is not so great, however, so Jackie has to talk to him and confirm the news.

Becky tells Emilio she’s not interested in his help, but he says he will not give up and do whatever he can to make sure he can be there for the baby. Later, Jackie talks to him and he reveals he had a promising career back in his home country and he hopes to get a better job once his English gets better. She volunteers to help and teach him English.

Will Becky and Emilio come together to co-parent their child? The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.