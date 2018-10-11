‘The Conners’ Premiere Photos Show Family Dealing With Roseanne’s Exit

The Conners is less than a week from airing its first episode, and the first photos of the series premiere finds most of the family with grim looks on their faces.

The Roseanne-less spinoff series has been under a blanket of secrecy ever since it was greenlit this summer, following the sudden cancellation of the successful Roseanne reboot after Barr’s racist remarks on Twitter.

With many fans of the original series and the reboot eager to find out how the series will be handling Roseanne Conner’s exit from the show, the new photos might be an indication that her end might be exactly what fans suspected.

Take a look at some of the first photos from The Conners series premiere.

Bad News

As previously reported, the new series will find the members of the Conner family — Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), DJ (Michael Fishman) and Dan (John Goodman) — dealing with life without Roseanne.

The official episode synopsis for the series premiere, titled “Keep on Truckin,” reads: “A sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

Could Jackie Break the News?

Many of the promos for the upcoming premiere seem to end with Jackie’s voice off-camera asking Dan if she can talk to him.

Given this photo of the two of them talking on his front porch, Jackie may have found out about Roseanne’s loss first and been tasked with sharing the news with the rest of the family.

Struggling to Move On

In his first interview since the reboot’s cancellation, Goodman teased that Dan would not be doing well after the loss of his wife — giving the first clue that Roseanne might meet her maker during the premiere.

In this photo, Dan appears to be lost in thought as Darlene sits by him with papers, probably working to get her mother’s affairs in order following her death.

Stepping Up

With Roseanne Conner out of the picture, it’ll be up to Darlene, Jackie and Becky to take over the mantle and the responsibilities left behind by the family matriarch.

And if Dan is lost in grief, they might have to keep the house’s finances and their family afloat during the difficult mourning period.

Familiar Faces

The sudden turn of events will see return of some familiar faces, including Roseanne’s dear friend Crystal (Natalie West). Her appearance during the Roseanne reboot was one of the season’s most talked about moments.

DJ’s wife Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) is also pictured in the new photo, likely coming back from her military station in the Middle East to be with her family as they deal with recent events.

Grieving Mother?

Beverly Harris (Estelle Parsons), who was last seen moving with her daughter Jackie during the Roseanne reboot, will also be returning for the series premiere.

Losing one of her children will likely be a difficult moment for the tough-as-nails characters, but she will have her family by her side to turn to for comfort.

Leaning on Friends

Dan is seen here at a bar with his good friend and business partner Chuck (James Pickens Jr.).

Should the grieving husband turn to alcohol for comfort after his wife’s exit, let’s hope the people around him can provide enough support so he doesn’t lean too much on substance abuse to cope.

Some Good News

The Conners series premiere will likely be dealing with some dark subjects given Roseanne’s off-screen exit, but that doesn’t mean there still won’t be some laughs and joy.

DJ’s wife Geena will be staying for good — as Robinson has been added as a series regular for the new series — and even in life’s darkest moments there can be some moments of light.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.