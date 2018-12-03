‘The Conners’: Matthew Broderick and Juliette Lewis Returning Later This Season

The Conners has announced that both Matthew Broderick and Juliette Lewis will be returning to the series later this season.

Revealing the news on its official Twitter account, the show posted a photo of the two stars standing together outside of series star Laurie Metcalf’s dressing room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the show, Lewis plays Blue — the new girlfriend of Johnny Galecki’s David — and Broderick plays Peter, the new boyfriend of Metcalf’s Jackie.

Many fans are excited about the guest stars returning, with one person tweeting, “I [love] the show! I missed [Juliette Lewis] and she looks amazing and who doesn’t love some Matthew Broderick.”

“[Juliette Lewis] is the best on this show!,” another fan commented, while another user said, “Woot! Congrats to the cast and crew!”

REALLY like this show; just the family itself. I watch it with or without Roseanne. I really hope you’re able to sustain the story lines! — C’ena!⚜️ (@MrsCelenaOwens) December 2, 2018

Lewis tweeted about the show herself back in October, taking an opportunity to promote an episode she was in while also praising the cast as crew.

“Hey who’s watching [The Conners] TONIGHT?! 8/7pm [central time],” she tweeted. “I’m in it! I love this show- the writing, the brilliant actors, the humor! So happy to be apart of it. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!”

Hey who’s watching @TheConnersABC TONIGHT?! 8/7pm c. I’m in it! I love this show- the writing, the brilliant actors, the humor! So happy to be apart of it. 😁❤️Hope you enjoy it as much as I do! 😁 #TheConners — Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) October 23, 2018

“This show is firing on all cylinders! Congrats on my new fav Tuesday night comedy!” a fan commented back to Lewis.

“YAY!! That’s how I feel about [The Conners] too! Haha. And Thank you. I’ll tell the others,” she replied.

YAY!! That’s how I feel about @TheConnersABC too! Haha. And Thank you. I’ll tell the others. 🤗🙂😘🙃 //t.co/pozRDONAhq — Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) October 24, 2018

The Conners has been a highly successful sitcom — with both fans and critics alike — after spinning out of the cancelled Roseanne revival.

In addition to consistently being one of the top comedies on TV week after week, the show has also been received with enormous critical acclaim.

With a 92 percent Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, the outlet’s Critics Consenus reads, “The Conners offers the comforts of its source show, but more focus on the family’s ever-evolving dynamics adds a welcome layer of working-class empathy without losing any of the laughs.”