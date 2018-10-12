Mary Steenburgen Reveals She Will Guest Star on ‘The Conners’

Actress Mary Steenburgen has revealed that she will guest star on The Conners, and possibly in the very first episode.

Steenburgen shared the news on her Twitter page, posting a photo of herself and John Goodman’s Dan Conner from the show.

“Made a little visit to my friends, [The Conners],” she wrote in the tweet. “Tune in next Tuesday 10/16.”

The Conners is a spinoff of Roseanne, which had its revival series cancelled earlier this year after its lead star Rosanne Barr made racist comments on Twitter about Valerie Jarrett, former political adviser to President Obama.

ABC quickly canceled the series and the show’s stars came out to express disappointment in Barr for her words.

“I would like to say this has been a very difficult week,” Sara Gilbert — who plays Darlene Conner — said on her show The Talk shortly after the shows cancellation.

“A lot of people have been hurt by this,” she continued. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made.”

She also spoke out on Twitter, providing a statement condemning Barr’s comments.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,” Gilbert wrote. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Michael Fishman — who plays DJ Conner — released a statement as well, distancing himself from Barr’s sentiments.

“I condemn these statements vehemently, they are reprehensible and intolerable. Contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive,” he wrote. “I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.”

“My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views.To represent portions of society often marginalized,” Fishman later added. “In this moment it is important to be clear. We must stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all.”

The Conners premieres Tuesday Oct. 16, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Check your local listings.