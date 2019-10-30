‘The Conners’: Major Character Struggles With Racism in Halloween Episode

The Conners brought serious conversations to their latest Halloween episode! The ABC comedy series saw as one family member struggled with their parents’ absence after an uncomfortable interaction with a customer at Casa Bonita. The conversation led to a sweet interaction, as well as big conversation about self love.

Spoilers ahead for The Conners Season 2, Episode 5: “Nightmare on Lunch Box Street”

Tuesday’s installment saw as Mary (Jayden Rey) faced an uncomfortable conversation with a customer at the beloved Mexican restaurant who refused to believe she was related to the Conners by blood.

As she and DJ (Michael Fishman) enjoyed a meal at the restaurant, one woman approached them to praise them for adopting a child of another raise, setting an example for families everywhere. Mary was frustrated and told the woman DJ was her real father. The woman brushed her off, refusing to believe that was possible.

Upon their return to the Conner house, Mary is visibly upset and runs away from the family. DJ talks to Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Dan (John Goodman) about what happened, not sure of what to do.

Dan says that what matters is that the family knows Conner blood is running through her veins, and their love beats whatever misconceptions outsiders might have about them.

Upstairs, Mark (Amex McNamara) finds Mary and asks her about what happened. May admits she is tired of feeling like an outsider in her own family. She admits that it’s easier when her mom is around, but Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) is back on duty with the army.

Mark sympathizes with her by sharing his own experiences with being different. When he noticed that people started staring at him because of the way he dresses, he followed his mom’s advice of just being himself as proudly as he could. The staring might always be there, but she can control how it affects her.

The dramatic moment is the first time the Roseanne spinoff series has addressed how Mary has been feeling since Geena left again. DJ’s wife returned from active duty in Season 1 as a series regular, but was sent away again in Season — after Robinson was cast in a regular role in new CBS series The Unicorn.

We’ll have to wait and see if Geena returns for a guest appearance in future episodes, or if the show might once again recast the part.

What did you think of Mary’s Halloween storyline? The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.