‘The Conners’: Johnny Galecki Says He’ll Return for Season 2

With The Big Bang Theory now over, Johnny Galecki has some spare time on his hands this fall. He will be spending some of that time working with his former Roseanne co-stars in a new episode of The Conners. Galecki posted a new photo on Instagram with co-stars Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, showing the two trying to get him into a pair of pants.

“I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of [David Healy] back on for one or two more stories on [The Conners] this year,” Galecki wrote. “Twenty some years later I’m still in awe of this freak ass carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from them whenever in their presence.”

He also tagged Gilbert and included Metcalf’s name as a hashtag, since the Emmy-winner does not have an Instagram page. Galecki added “bow down” at the end.

Galecki appeared in two episodes of The Conners‘ first season as his Roseanne character David Healy, including the Season 1 finale. In February, he said he was interested in going back to The Conners, but not in a full-time capacity.

“I certainly hope to visit as much as possible,” Galecki told TVLine at the time. “That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

In July, Galecki and Gilbert reunited during a visit to Nashville.

After the success of The Conners‘ first season, following the Roseanne revival’s cancellation, ABC picked up the show for a 19-episode second season. Gilbert left her CBS daytime talk show The Talk to focus exclusively on the show, which she is also an executive producer on.

Gilbert recently told Variety she was looking forward to living her life privately now, since she does not have to be an open book on television.

“There is some relief and thinking like, ‘Wow, if I go through anything in my personal life now, I don’t have to talk about it.’ That’s been a stretch for me, because I’ve never been a very public person,” Gilbert said. “I think I put myself on the show to try to push the boundaries like that and grow spiritually and psychologically, but I’m okay with letting that piece of it go.”

Galecki starred as Leonard Hofstadter for 12 seasons on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. While he has not signed on to another show yet, he is about to become a father for the first time. He and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple said in a statement in May. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

The Conners Season 2 kicks off on Sept. 24 on ABC.

