‘The Conners’: Johnny Galecki as David Returns for Heartbreaking Twist for ‘Roseanne’ Relationship

It’s the end of an era for The Conners and Roseanne after Tuesday’s new episode. The ABC comedy series saw the return of Johnny Galecki’s David Healy once again as Darlene (Sara Gilbert) continued to struggle with deciding between her two loves. The episode reached a surprising and upsetting conclusion that puts the actors’ future on the show into question.

Spoilers ahead for The Conners Season 2, Episode 4: “Lanford… Lanford”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tuesday’s new episode saw as David returned to the Conner household, boasting about the progress he has made since starting therapy. He calls out Darlene for her repeated promises to go with him, only to avoid it with excuses about work and other responsibilities.

Darlene’s relationship drama reaches a new obstacle when she gets flat tire in a place with bad service and she texts everyone she knows for help, including both David and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).

David arrives and is ready to give her a ride to the gas station where they can call for help, but Ben arrives in that moment and he is ready to change the flat tire. Darlene is adamant that David leaves so her secret relationships stay hidden, but David feels threatened by Ben and tries to pretend he knows how to change the tire.

While the awkward moment between Darlene’s two lovers is going on, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) drives by and sees what is happening. She tells Darlene she seems to have her hands full and drives away letting out a maniacal laugh.

Later, Darlene arrives at the house and tells Jackie the men thankfully did not figure out what was going on. However, she knows it’s time for her to make a decision. Jackie advises her to see how she texted both men about her predicament. A close examination shows she texted Ben an emotional and open text, while she simply asked David for help without much explanation. She decides she will go to the therapy session and break up with David there.

At the session, Darlene is surprised when David breaks up with her first, saying he never felt he was heard throughout their entire relationship and he is finally ready to move on. Darlene is left brokenhearted by the twist, as an old scene from Roseanne plays showing how the relationship was not a good fit from the start.

Things end with another sad twist for Darlene when she opens up to Ben. He says he figured out about David during the flat tire debacle and also breaks up with her. He is OK with her still working at the magazine, but it is made clear they will not be friends after her betrayal.

Are David and Darlene done for good now? How awkward will work be for her and Ben now? The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.