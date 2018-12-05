‘The Conners’ Hits Series Low in Tuesday Night Ratings

The Conners dropped to an all-time low in terms of ratings this week, spelling bad news for the Roseanne spin-off series.

The Conners has done its best to hold onto the massive audience for last year’s Roseanne reboot, though it has had mixed results. On Tuesday night, the show had its worst performance yet. According to a report by The Wrap, it held a Nielsen rating of just 1.3 in the key demographic of adults ages 18-49, with 6.6 million total viewers.

This is a far cry from the staggering 18.6 million viewers Roseanne managed to attract back in the spring. By comparison, The Conners was up against The Voice this Tuesday night, and the singing competition scored a 1.4 rating with 8.8 million viewers.

Overall, ABC was third in the ratings on Tuesday night. The network got a 0.8 rating for the night with an average of 4.3 million viewers. This accounted for The Conners as well as The Kids Are Alright, Black-ish, Splitting Up Together and The Rookie.

Perhaps most disheartening of all is that The Conners had a pretty stacked episode this week. The series brought back Matthew Broderick and Juliette Lewis as guest stars. Neither their celebrity status nor ABC’s advertising attempts brought fans back to see what their appearance was all about, but as it stands they could be back again any time now.

For many of Roseanne Barr’s most die-hard fans, The Conners will never even get a chance. Her followers delight in bashing the show on social media, proclaiming that it will never be the same without its former star.

“This show is still on??” several people tweeted in response to a promo.

“Still not going to watch this show without Roseanne,” added another.

Roseanne was canceled back in May when Barr tweeted a racist conspiracy theory about a former adviser in the Obama administration. This was not her first offensive post, nor her last, yet many framed the cancellation as a political move.

These days, Barr has taken a more introspective tone. The actress now uses YouTube on a regular basis, uploading short videos where she talks about a variety of topics, documents her life and gives tours of her home. Her most ambitious project yet has been an hour-long video called News For Jews, in which she speaks on the phone with her Rabbi about the Old Testament at length.



The Conners airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.