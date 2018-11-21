‘The Conners’ Features Surprise Returns in Episode 6 Photos

The Conners is staging a second meeting of the Beckys, as well as other fan-favorite Roseanne guest stars, for the next episode.

After the joyous news of Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) surprise pregnancy, it appears that she will be reuniting with Andrea (Sarah Chalke), the woman who once enlisted her to be her surrogate. Fans can expect that reunion and other surprises from “One Flew Over the Conner’s Nest.”

Take a look at photos from the next episode of The Conners below.

Newsroom Love Story

From the moment they first met Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and her boss at Lock Em Up magazine, Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) showed intense chemistry.

The fact that they now work together might make things complicate, but could romance be on the horizon, or will they just flirt endlessly?

Chicken?

According to the official synopsis for the episode, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Mark (Ames McNamara) and Mary (Jayden Rey) will convince Dan to build a chicken coop in the backyard so the family can eat organic eggs. However, Jackie may have an agenda of her own as to why she supports the idea.

Andrea Returns

Looks like Andrea (Sarah Chalke) will be paying a visit to Becky at Casa Bonita with her new bundle of joy.

Last time we saw Andrea was after Becky’s doctor told her she couldn’t get pregnant; meaning she couldn’t be Andrea’s surrogate after all. In the photo, Andrea has a stroller with her so it looks like she got her baby. We will have to see what advice she has to give Becky, who just found out she will be having a baby of her own.

Meet at the Casino?

Despite her new job at the local magazine, it looks like Darlene will still be working at the casino. To make matters a little more awkward, Ben will be showing up to Darlene’s other job in the next episode.

Could this be a coincidence or is Ben looking for reasons to see Darlene outside of work?

Sleazy Customer

Not all things will be going Darlene’s way in episode 6, as she will be dealing with a “sleazy customer” at the casino. With Darlene’s track record of standing up for herself, we are not worried about her, but hopefully she doesn’t get in trouble with her work.

Crystal is back

The casino setting means an excuse to welcome back one of Roseanne’s (Barr) oldest friends Crystal (Natalie West) back on the show.

Seen also sporting the casino’s uniform, Crystal could likely be advising Darlene on how to deal with her annoying customer. Are you excited to see Crystal’s return to The Conners?

Mark Helps Out

It looks like Mark might be trying to make some money, or just hoping to help his Aunt Becky out since her pregnancy news, as he can be seen doing some of her work at Casa Bonita in this new photo. Could Mark be saving up to fund the Conner family’s new chicken coop?

Sister Talks

Becky and Darlene have had some heart-to-hearts this season, but there must be a lot to talk about since Darlene’s recent breakup/meeting a new love interest, and Becky getting unexpectedly pregnant.

Looking forward to more The Conners? The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.