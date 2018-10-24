‘The Conners’ Fans Want Blue Gone for Good

The Conners fans were not keen on the introduction of David Healy’s new girlfriend.

Tuesday’s new episode put a face to the name of David’s (Johnny Galecki) new “soulmate” when he brought her to a parent-teacher conference without telling Darlene (Sara Gilbert) first, surprising both his ex-wife and fans of the series.

“It’s so nice to finally meet you Darlene,” Blue (Juliette Lewis) says.

“Yes, it’s nice to see you too. And what a delightful surprise its happening here,” Darlene says.

“I should’ve told you that Blue was coming but at the last minute she felt, I mean we felt, that if she was here she could be a more profound part of Mark’s life journey,” David says.

“I’ve only met Mark twice but I’ve known him forever,” Blue jokes.

As the meeting with the teacher goes on, Blue interjects, commenting on Mark’s (Ames McNamara) personality, which Darlene can’t help but joke about since the woman barely knows her son.

Fans of the series did not take too kindly to Blue as well, commenting on her personality and how David belongs with his ex-wife.

As the episode goes on, David reveals to Darlene that despite their impromptu hookup three months ago, he’s committed to seeing things through with Blue.

“I think I found my soulmate,” David admits, which clearly affects Darlene in the moment.

Blue’s popularity takes another major hit later in the episode, when David arrives at the Conner household to tell Darlene that Harris (Emma Kenney) had had sex in his house with boy while he was not home, but Blue was chaperoning.

“Blue was there. And Harris ended up telling her what happened and they really bonded over it,” he says to Darlene.

Darlene rushes to David and Blue’s house and confronts her about why she didn’t call her immediately after it happened.

“I don’t have a cellphone,” Blue says. “They kill bees.”

“Oh, I’m sorry. I didn’t realize you’re out of your mind,” Darlene says. “The explains how you got a 16-year-old be alone with a boy.”

Blue then reveals she had talked to Harris about it before it happened, which just infuriates Darlene even more. David arrives to interrupt the tense moment, but the damage has been done.

“Darlene is working through her anger to get to a more mature place,” Blue says, trying to ease the tension.

“I will kill you,” Darlene responds, which leads to Blue kicking her out of her house.

At the end of the episode, Darlene and David agree to officially get a divorce so they can both move on with their lives, meaning we will be seeing Blue again in the future.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.