‘The Conners’ Adds Guest Star for Halloween-Themed Episode

The Conners is known for having some fun-filled Halloween episodes, and their upcoming episode will be no different. According to Entertainment Tonight, the episode, set to air on Wednesday night, will even feature a special guest. The publication reported that Timm Sharp, who has previously appeared in ‘Til Death and Enlightened, will guest star in the episode as River, the owner of a vegan bookstore and coffee shop.

The Conners‘ Halloween episode is titled “Peter Pan, The Backup Plan, Adventures in Babysitting and A River Runs Through It.” Sharp’s character is described as being “charming and unpretentious” and will be someone who forms a connection with Darlene (Sara Gilbert). River is said to be “someone who is into Eastern philosophy but is not your usual hippy-type. He and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) chat about her choice in food and books.”

Bruce Helford, The Conners‘ executive producer, offered more insight into River’s character. He explained that River’s cafe is actually inspired by the Bodhi Tree in Los Angeles. The coffee shop will reportedly leave its mark on Lanford, as Helford explained, “It’s kind of along those lines and it’s a very different thing for Lanford. It attracts certain people, who are vegan and looking for spirituality as well.” ET also shared what else fans can expect from the show’s Halloween episode, including a turn of events for newlyweds Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal).

“The Conner home is decked out for Halloween despite the leak in the roof that forces Dan and Louise to cancel their honeymoon,” the description reads. “But all is not lost when Becky surprises the newlyweds and takes them on a virtual adventure around the world. Meanwhile, Darlene continues her spiritual journey, and Harris introduces Aldo’s children to the family, where more tricks than treats await.”

Dan and Louise recently wed on The Conners after a lengthy courtship. The coupled exchanged vows in front of their many friends and family. Although, some characters, including Bev (played by Estelle Parsons) and Chuck (played by James Pickens Jr.), were noticeably absent. After the episode aired, Helford engaged in an interview and clarified that some characters were absent from the nuptials simply because of scheduling issues.