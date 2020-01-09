‘The Conners’: ABC to Air Special Live, Political Episode During New Hampshire Primary Election

The Conners is getting political. ABC’s spinoff of the Roseanne revival is going to air a special political episode live during the New Hampshire primary next month. The primary will be held on Feb. 11, so the cast of The Conners will be performing the show twice, once for the east coast, and another for the west. According to The Wrap, the two renditions will incorporate news from the primary as results roll in over the course of the evening.

The plot of both episodes will center on Mark (Ames McNamara) as he watches the results of the primary with Harris (Emma Kenney) as part of a school report. While Mark feels indifferent about politics, believing that money has corrupted the process, the rest of the Conner clan believes in the working-class mentality of voting for whichever candidate will “screw you the least,” even if they’re not someone you’re excited to have on the ballot.

The side plot will involve Louise (guest star Katey Sagal), who gets an opportunity that could mean her leaving the town of Lanford. After the Conner sisters throw her a surprise going-away party, it creates tension with their father, Dan (John Goodman) who has a complicated relationship with her.

While the Iowa caucus, which is held on Feb. 3, is the first state primary, the New Hampshire caucus is considered to be the first real indication of who the Democrats will nominate ahead of the election in November.

The series grew out of the Roseanne revival series that first premiered in March of 2018, and is considered the 10th and final season of the series that initially ran from 1988 to 1997. The revival was canceled after one season in the wake of star Roseanne Barr tweeted out an offensive message directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The revival was canceled in May that same year, and by June the network had ordered 10 episodes of The Conners, a spinoff featuring the show’s cast, minus Barr, and focusing on Darlene (Sara Gilbert). It premiered in October 2018, and though it still has a loyal fanbase, it was dealing with record-low ratings ahead of its winter break back in December.

Though the show never shied away from the absence of Barr’s character, it was dealt with directly during its recent Christmas episode.

The Conners will return with new episodes starting Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.